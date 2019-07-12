TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of students from Scott and Waite High School memorialized men who died in World War II but there was something unique with their presentations; the fallen heroes come from the Toledo area.

For the last seven years, TPS Social Studies teacher, Joe Boyle has done the Fallen Heroes project where each of his students are assigned one Toledoan to research and present.

Boyle said there are over 1,000 men from our area that served in World War II and they've found some mind-blowing stories.

"It's just amazing every year how there's some little bit of magic that works it's way into this project," said Social Studies teacher, Joe Boyle.

This year's magic; a connection and experience like no other for Waite Senior, Tommy Williams.

He said this project was special because he was able to travel to the Netherlands to visit his soldier, Army first Lieutenant Jack Sherry's, gravesite and give a eulogy.

"Before I went overseas, we were in a history class and I was learning these numbers on a board, but that really doesn't mean much until you really go there and the amount of gravesites that are there and how the people respect our history there and how they view it. It puts it all in a different kind of perspective," said Waite Senior, Tommy Williams.

But the magic doesn't end there; Tommy's soldier is survived by his nephew Michael Wilde, who still lives in the area. Wilde was at Friday's presentation.

"It's fantastic, what else can you say. The gentleman that did my uncle, I heard things that I never knew. He found out more things that I am just sitting here and I wish I could tell my mother," said nephew of fallen hero, Michael Wilde.

The experience is something both Tommy and Michael say they'll cherish because they were able to bond over something.

The Boyle said if he were to hand out these names to his students each year, it would take him decades.