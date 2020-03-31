TOLEDO, Ohio — School leaders knew an extended closure was a probability considering what's been said about the timeline for peak of the coronavirus from state officials.

When leaders at Toledo Public Schools (TPS) got the news that students would continue remote learning until at least May, it wasn't a surprise.

Executive Transformation Leader, Jim Gault, said although they'd love to welcome students back, they've been preparing for this.

He said what they're doing now, will also help for, if and when, they do return back to the classrooms.

"Obviously this is a new normal for all of us. As and when we get back to school we'll be taking the things that we learned during this time and incorporating that to ensure that our students are safe and healthy," said Gault.

He said everyday is uncharted and they are constantly working to be ahead in their planning for when new announcements come.

Meal pick-ups will remain the same within the district but homework pick-up is changing come Monday, April 6.

This decision is a direct result of some schools experiencing long lines of people waiting outside and standing too close in the first round of distribution.

"We've developed a schedule, we're trying to keep our parents and students safe as well as our staff," said Gault.

Beginning April 6, Toledo Public Schools will open select buildings for parents and students to collect their homework assignments.

There are a few changes from the last time after some schools had long lines and people standing too close outside.

"We're going to do this in a drive-thru fashion, so parents if you could drive, we'd really like to see you in your car because we know that in cars we can practice social distancing for you and for us," said Gault.

If you don't have a car, you are able to walk up, but they are asking you maintain social distancing while waiting for those materials.

The 15 schools across the district will be used for parents to get homework.

TPS said distribution will last four days now and it's broken down into what school a child attends and what grade they are in.

Those schools are below:

"The other thing we're excited about is all the materials will be available beginning tomorrow night, online at TPS.org. So if you go to TPS.org, pick your grade level, you'll have access to that information," said Gault.

If you decide to use the website but don't have a printer, Gault said you can write your answers down on a piece of paper and they will accept that for a grade as well.

The information to access homework online is available on the TPS website.

