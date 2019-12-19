TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Pride video aimed at LGBT education is making a splash on social media.

Sophia Fisher, the Toledo native at the center of the idea said that she wants it to start a conversation to promote LGBT initiatives and equality.

"Being a triple minority myself, and not maybe always fitting in and growing up in the rust belt, that when I had the opportunity to start my own company, I wanted to dedicate a division specifically to diversity and inclusion," Fisher said.

Fisher is a gay Hispanic woman and said that it's been a long-time passion of hers to produce content educating others of the LGBT community in northwest Ohio.

About four months ago, her digital marketing company partnered with Your Media People to create a video called "What If 2020."

"We were happy to do so because it's something we believe in strongly. We believe people should just be able to be comfortable in their own skin and not to worry about being judged for sexual orientation, lifestyle, identity, because that's not important. What's important is what we do with our lives and how we treat people," Alex Hinsch, owner of Your Media People said.

All of the hours put into the video were completely volunteered from both parties.

Fisher said the video's focus is on more than just Pride weekend.

"I really wanted to focus on what life is like 365 days a year if you are different. So the people that were, to me, the heart of this exert allowed themselves to be very vulnerable and authentically share their stories. And I think that's what I found most amazing," Fisher said.

"At the end of the day, it's not even really necessarily about LGBT. It's about human rights and human progress. So, I think the message transcends all that. Everyone should be able to love who they love and it shouldn't matter," Spencer LeGros, the creative director of Your Media People said.

Fisher agrees with that message and has high hopes it will reach those who are struggling with their sexuality or differences.

"I want them to recognize themselves and the people that we interviewed in this video that shared the same struggles. So, that perhaps they can be motivated to be more themselves, to feel comfortable in their own skin and to know that there are other people, that they're not alone," Fisher said.

You can watch the video here.

