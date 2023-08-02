Toledo Pride 2023 : A guide to the festivities!

Here is all the information you'll need to get the most out of the annual Toledo Pride celebration.

Toledo Pride is coming back this year and events will be held Aug. 18 - 20.

To ensure you don't miss out on northwest Ohio's most recognized pride event, here is a quick guide to the events taking place.

Friday

Toledo Pride - Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m.

This is the official start of the Toledo Pride Weekend and will consist of live music, drag shows and more. Please be aware that other events happening downtown may affect parking.

Saturday

Saturday Parade | Adams Street | 12 p.m.

Last year's Toledo Pride Parade had more than 50 local businesses and community/religious organizations participating in the event and boasted thousands of supportive spectators.

Toledo Pride - Main Festival | Promenade Park | 12 p.m.

During the weekend's main event, you can expect vendors, live music, entertainers and more. The event will go on until 10 p.m.

Sunday

Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl | Adams Street | 2 p.m.

Lasting until 5 p.m., you can get food at all of the participating bars by paying a one-time $5 fee. Bars will have pride themed drinks and dishes ready to be enjoyed.

