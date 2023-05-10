Toledo pre-medical school opens doors to students interested in the field

Enrollment for the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy is open to any student from any school district in the Toledo area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Area students gathered at the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy Thursday to see what they have to offer for those interested in going into the medical field. Jack Hunter, the principal, said more than 100 students turned out for the tour.

One of the students who came was Daniya Smith, an eighth grader at Boroughs Elementary School. She visited with her grandmother, but got the idea of going into medicine from her mother.

"My mom is a nurse at ProMedica, so I got it from her," Daniya said. "I also like helping people."

Michelle Johnson is one of more than 100 students enrolled in the academy. She wants to become a pediatrician and believes the school will help her reach that goal. She said she was also the first student to be accepted into the academy.

"It was a very good moment because I knew that I was starting something great," she said.

Hunter says the academy isn't just teaching students about medicine. Health care workers in Ohio and around the U.S. say they are burnt out and some going on strike.

The students are being prepared for the demands of the field now, rather than later, Hunter said.

"We focus a lot on mental health," he said. "Every student that's in the nursing pathway takes a class on mental health. Not only for their own knowledge but also to help others."

He also said the students are taught by actually doing the work in class. They take little homework home with them, and instead take the experiences they had that prepare them for jobs right out of school.

"From surgical sterilization to STNA licensure to physical therapy assistant to pharmacy technician, it's really endless," Hunter said.