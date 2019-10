TOLEDO, Ohio — While the national vote totals won't be known until Friday, locally the GM Powertrain Unit has signaled support for the UAW/GM tentative agreement.

After 12 hours of voting on Monday, both the production and skilled trades units approved the agreement 80% to 20%.

UAW

Workers will remain on strike until voting results from all union chapters nationwide are tallied.

The deadline for the votes to be tallied is Friday.