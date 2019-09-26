TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority Board is expected to vote on a resolution Thursday to rename the Toledo Express Airport after Gene Kranz.

The Toledo City Council already approved the plan last Tuesday.

If the resolution passes with Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, it would then go to Federal Aviation Administration for consideration.

Gene Kranz is a Toledo native and a Central Catholic High School graduate who went on to be a flight director for NASA.

