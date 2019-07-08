The six city of Toledo pools as well as the Savage Park splash pad, will close for the season on Sunday.

The following pools will be open for normal hours Sunday:

Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St.

Navarre Pool, 1001 White St.

Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr.

Wilson Pool, 3253 Otto St.

Jamie Farr Pool, 2140 North Summit St.

and Willys Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.

Pool admission is $1 for children 12 and under and $2 for those 13 and older.

The Promenade Park splash pad will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 29.

Pool hours and locations are available here.