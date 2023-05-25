City of Toledo to offer $5 swim classes; pools open Saturday

Lessons are available for all swimming abilities in children age 3 to 15.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ahead of warm weather and sunshine this weekend, the city of Toledo's six pools and one splash pad will open to the public Saturday.

Through Aug. 19, pools will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $1 for ages 12 and under and $2 for ages 13 and older.

For those in need of a little extra help navigating water, the city is offering swim lessons during the month of July at varying dates, times and locations for children aged three to 15.

Swim lessons are divided into the following age groups:

Goldfish ages (3-6)

Starfish ages (7-10)

Swordfish ages (11-15)

Swim lessons cost $5 per child and upon completing the classes, participants will receive two free pool admission coupons, redeemable at any city of Toledo pool.

Classes are taught by certified instructors and occur at the following dates, times and locations:

Jamie Farr Pool (2000 N. Summit St.) July 3 - 26, Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

July 3 - 26, Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Navarre Pool (1001 White St.) July 3 - 26, Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

July 3 - 26, Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Pickford Pool (3000 Medford Dr.) July 3 - 26, Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

July 3 - 26, Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Roosevelt Pool (910 Dorr St.) July 4 - 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

July 4 - 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Willys Pool (1375 Hillcrest Ave.) July 4 - 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

July 4 - 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Wilson Pool (3253 Otto St.) July 3 - 26, Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

To register for swim lessons, click here. Registration opens May 30 at noon and spots are limited.