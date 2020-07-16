Get pierogi and other Polish favorites at drive-up event - Pre-order online by July 21

The Polish-American Festival has been canceled this year, but organizers have found a way to deliver on your favorite eats right to you.

HOLLAND, Ohio — You may not be able to sit down to a meal at the Northwest Ohio Polish-American Festival this year, but you can still enjoy the food.

Because of the pandemic, the annual festival is canceled, but there will be a drive-up event where you can take home your Polish favorites like pierogi.

A number of vendors, including Toledo's popular Stanley's Market, will be selling a variety of items.

You have to pre-order online by Tuesday, July 21 and then pick up your meals Sunday July 26 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Club 16 in Holland.

"Everybody gathers around for the food to begin with. The food and the music. That's what brings people to the festival and we're thinking, 'Hey, if we can give you food, I'll figure out a way to get you some music too,'" says festival Chairman Tom Pruss.

The food will be frozen, so you will have to cook it once you get it home.