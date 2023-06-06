Toledo police want citizens with security cameras to register them with the city

You can register your home or business security cameras with the city to give TPD quick access to footage of crimes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking the public to help solve crimes in the Glass City.

If you have a security camera on your home or business, you can register your camera with Toledo police.

If you have a business with security cameras, you can also integrate your cameras with TPD.

"Integrated cameras can give TPD real time access to public facing cameras, in a time when a crime is taking place, this will allow officers to assess the situation as they respond or even before they respond," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Tuesday.

For example, if there is a shooting at a gas station, police can view the live camera footage as they are making their way to scene.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle said when a crime happens in a neighborhood, officers often go door to door trying to find people with security cameras to see if those cameras caught anything useful.

If you register your camera, it allows police to contact you without showing up to your doorstep.

"Your neighbors don't see that the police are on your doorstep so it gives you a little bit of anonymity for reporting crimes," Troendle said.

The city is also getting 60 new street cameras. Chief Troendle said officers will be able to see live footage from those cameras in their cars and respond quickly if needed. He added that before officers would have to contact the real-time crime center and ask what's happening on the camera.

To register your camera or to learn more, check out this city website.