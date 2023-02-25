TPD: Vehicle of missing 81-year-old Michigan man seen in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say the vehicle of a missing Michigan man was in Toledo on Saturday afternoon.
TPD posted a Tweet that 81-year-old Indra Jha's car was near the High Level Bridge in Toledo around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Jha, from Napoleon Twp., suffers from dementia, according to the Tweet.
A photograph of the vehicle, posted with Jha's photograph, appears to show a gray or blue pre-2006 Honda CRV with Michigan license plate number CFK 5423.
Napoleon Twp. is in Jackson County near Jackson.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
