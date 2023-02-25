TPD: Vehicle of missing 81-year-old Michigan man seen in Toledo

Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Indra Jha, from Napoleon Twp., MI. who they say was seen near the Anthony Wayne Bridge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say the vehicle of a missing Michigan man was in Toledo on Saturday afternoon.



TPD posted a Tweet that 81-year-old Indra Jha's car was near the High Level Bridge in Toledo around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Missing Adult: Indra Jha, 81, is missing from Napoleon Twp, MI. His vehicle was near the High Level Bridge approximately 30 minutes ago. He does suffer from dementia. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toleodpolice pic.twitter.com/CsTStrzg9D — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) February 25, 2023

Jha, from Napoleon Twp., suffers from dementia, according to the Tweet.

A photograph of the vehicle, posted with Jha's photograph, appears to show a gray or blue pre-2006 Honda CRV with Michigan license plate number CFK 5423.

Napoleon Twp. is in Jackson County near Jackson.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

