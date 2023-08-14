Toledo police use pepperballs to control crowd, make several arrests at public housing complex

Officers used pepperballs to control an unruly crowd that gathered early Sunday, TPD said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police used pepperballs to control an unruly crowd and eventually arrested three people after the incident at a public-housing complex in east Toledo early Sunday morning.

According to a Toledo Police Department report, officers were called to the 700 block of Siegel Court, which is part of the Weiler Homes complex, shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were there to assist Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers who were pursuing a suspect, according to the TPD report.

"While on scene, a crowd formed and began to act in a volatile manner," the report said.

Officers warned the crowd to disperse but the crowd failed to do so. Officers then used pepperballs, the report said.

They also arrested three people: Orlando Lloyd, 29; Stephen Wells, 30; and Montrese Matchett, 29, all of Toledo.

Toledo officers have used pepperballs in response to unruly crowds in at least two other instances in recent weeks.

On Aug. 6 police fired pepperballs into a large crowd that gathered at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. According to reports, a large crowd of family members gathered as two gunshot victims being treated at the hospital. Officers were called when the crowd became "unruly and belligerent." TPD officers fired several pepperballs in order to control the crowd.

Early on July 9, officers fired pepper balls and arrested several people outside a biker club in north Toledo. Police had been called there after reports of a large group of people fighting in the 3100 block of Cherry Street. Officers ordered the crowd to disperse, but several individuals attempted to keep fighting. Pepperballs were then deployed and five people were arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail.