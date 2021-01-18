TPD: Standoff ends with suspect, officer shot in central Toledo

A standoff ended in gunfire on Monday on the 2200 block of Fulton St. near Batavia Street. An officer and the suspect were both shot in the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer and a suspect in central Toledo are headed to the hospital after both were shot during a standoff Monday evening.

Officers responded to a home on the 2200 block of Fulton St., where they reportedly tried to negotiate for two hours. However, these attempts were unsuccessful. Police then fired tear gas into the house.

After the tear gas was deployed, officers said the suspect started shooting. A Toledo police officer returned fire. Both the officer and the suspect were hit, and are suffering from gunshot wounds.

As of 6:54 p.m. Monday, their conditions were unknown. It is unclear at this time what prompted the heavy police presence.