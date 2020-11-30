TPD closing several police station buildings due to COVID-19 concerns

Safety Building, Scott Park, Northwest and Ottawa Park will close to the public starting Dec. 1 until further notice.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several Toledo Police Department stations will be closing Dec. 1 due to COVID-19 concerns, the department announced Monday.

Starting Tuesday and lasting indefinitely, the following stations will be closed to the public:

Safety Building - Including the Records Section

Scott Park District Station

Northwest Station

Ottawa Park Substation

Buildings were closed due to COVID-19 concerns back in March. At that time, Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said it would continue to respond to 911 calls for emergency services, but officials asked that citizens only make calls for true emergency situations, such as structure fires, motor vehicle accidents, life-threatening injuries or medical emergencies.

If you need to fill out a police report, you can go online.