Toledo police shoot person in early Friday

Toledo police reported that officers shot a person in west Toledo.

Toledo police officers shot a person early Friday in west Toledo.

A TPD social media post early Friday said officers shot a person in the 4100 block of Ruskin Drive. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Information about the person's condition was not available.

Police tell WTOL 11 that they were called to the scene around 3 a.m. for reports of a suicidal person. When officers arrived the man pointed a gun at TPD officers with a gun and officers fired, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to TPD's post.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as we report on the situation.

The suspect was shot by officers and is being transported by Toledo Fire to an area hospital. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/GaxaaiZ8t6 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 28, 2023

