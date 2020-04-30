TOLEDO, Ohio —

Toledo Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a local carryout store Tuesday night.

The store clerk working at the time of the robbery, told police that the suspect came into the store around 8:25 p.m. carrying a large night stick and fled the scene after robbing the store.

The police report says the clerk was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a scruffy beard, standing at least 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and black baseball cap backwards at the time of the incident.

Below is an image of the suspect taken from surveillance video.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

