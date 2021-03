Telasia, 24, was missing from the 5000 block of Jamison.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE - 10:07 a.m.: Toledo Police say Clark returned home safely.

Toledo Police are searching for a missing woman with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old.

Telasia Clark is missing from the 5000 block of Jamison. She is 5-6 and 315 pounds.