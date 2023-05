14-year-old Dayshanae Parrish was last seen at the 3000 block of Pomeroy Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department on Tuesday afternoon announced they are searching for missing 14-year-old Dayshanae Parrish of north Toledo.

Police said she is 5 feet, 4 inches, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey and white camo shorts.