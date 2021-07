Alexander Payne is described as having autism and is somewhat verbal. If you see him or the vehicle, with Ohio plates HXP9039, call 911.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile who is said to have a gun and is in a stolen car.

TPD said Alexander Payne, 12, last was seen in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. Police said Alexander is in a stolen 2019 KIA with an Ohio license plate number HXP9039. They also said he has a gun.

Alexander is described as having autism and is somewhat verbal. If you see him or the vehicle, call 911 immediately.