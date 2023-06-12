Police searching for missing teen out of east Toledo

Toledo police said Christina Pettis was last seen wearing black and white striped pants and an orange shirt

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are asking the public for assistance in the search for 17-year-old Christina Pettis, who is missing out of east Toledo.

According to a Toledo police social media post, Christina is a white female, 17 years old and 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She is 120 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police reported she was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black and white striped pants and is missing out of the 2400 block of Seaman Road.

If you see Christina or know anything about her location, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.