TPD: Missing 9-year-old has been found

The boy went missing from the area of Delence St. and E. Broadway St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a missing juvenile was located after going missing on Saturday night.

Police say the 9-year-old was missing from the area of Delence Street and E. Broadway Street in east Toledo.

Police posted the boy's picture on Facebook at 8:48 p.m. on Saturday.

An update a short time later said the boy had been found.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here.

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.