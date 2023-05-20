Toledo police searching for missing 13-year-old

TPD says Marilynn Hunt was last seen in the 1800 block of Airport Hwy. Police believe she may be with a male named "Zion".

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who they believe may be with a male.

13-year-old Marilynn Hunt was last seen in the 1800 block of Airport Highway around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

TPD says she ran away.

Police say Marilynn is believed to be with a male named “Zion”.

Marilynn is 5’2” and 136 lbs.

TPD says she was wearing red pants when she was last seen.

Police did not release any other details on the male.

If you have any information that can help find Marilynn, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.