Toledo police have located Adam Villegas, who had gone missing, and have reported that he is safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Dec. 30, 2020.

Toledo police have located a 26-year-old man who they previously believed could be in danger.

Adam Villegas was reported missing on Monday, but has since been located and is reported safe.

For more information on how to report a missing person in Ohio, click here.