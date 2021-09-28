Toledo police searching Bowsher High School after reports of person with a gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 26, 2021.
Toledo police searched Bowsher High School in south Toledo Tuesday afternoon, after receiving reports of a person inside with a gun.
According to a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson, a 911 call was made earlier in the day saying a student had a gun in class. Police are checking each room and classes will be let out one by one at dismissal.
As of 2:50 p.m., no weapon has been found.

There have been several incidents this school year involving guns on the grounds of Toledo Public Schools. In August, a 16-year-old was found with a loaded ghost gun at Bowsher.