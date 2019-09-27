TOLEDO, Ohio — Be aware of what you share. That's the message Friday from Toledo Police, after a false social media post about an attempted abduction at the Toledo Zoo went viral.

In the post, a person claims that someone "tried to steal my baby" from the zoo while she was occupied tying her nephew's shoes. The social media poster used racial language and claimed a woman tried to take her baby in in a wagon.

Toledo Police responded on Facebook and Twitter, addressing the spread of the viral social media posts, saying the posts are "completely false and fabricated. Toledo Police regularly work with Toledo Zoo Security to ensure the safety of all who visit."

"Please be conscious of what you share on social media."

Toledo Police say this post about an attempted abduction is FALSE and caution people to be aware of what they are sharing on social media.

Toledo Police

TPD said if the poster would have filed a police report or called 9-1-1, there would have likely been criminal charges filed for making false alarms or a similar offense. However, there was no 9-1-1 call or report made. "The allegation was all on Facebook. Detectives reached out with no response. Security checked hours of surveillance footage which refuted the allegations," a post from TPD said.

