TPD: No evidence backs up posts of a sex assault and abduction attempt at Kroger on Alexis Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — You may have seen recent social media posts urging women to use increased caution because of a kidnapping and a subsequent police chase that purportedly took place Monday night at the Kroger on Alexis Road. There is no evidence to back up those posts, TPD says.

The Toledo Police Department tweeted Tuesday in response to the rampant social media posts.

In part, variations of the post read, "Ladies be careful! About 930 pm tonight a lady was sexually assaulted and kidnapped from Kroger’s on Alexis! Police chased suspect until they hit a pole on Jackman. Victim recovered. Truck was from Texas."

While police always urge people to be aware of their surroundings and cautious, there is no evidence to back up the claims made in this widely-circulated social media post, Toledo police say.

A tweet from TPD reads, "The Toledo Police Department is aware of the below post circulating on social media. Through records checks and calls to dispatch, there is no record of this incident occurring. Please be cautious with what you share on social media."