Toledo Police taking Safe-T City applications

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are accepting applications from parents wishing to enroll their child in the Safe-T-City program this summer.

Morning and afternoon sessions are available for dates in June and July. Morning sessions are from 8:15 to 10:45 and afternoon sessions are from noon to 2:30.

The free program is available during the following dates for children entering kindergarten:

June 9-18

June 21-30

July 7-16

July 19-28

Applications can be downloaded from toledopolice.com or picked up from the Safety Building (525 N. Erie St.), Scott Park station (2301 Nebraska Ave.) and Northwest station (2330 W. Sylvania Ave.). Hard copy applications can be dropped off at the Scott Park station or faxed to 419-936-3859.

Safe-T-City is in its 43rd year in Toledo. Officers, guest speakers and classroom teachers discuss important safety issues with children.