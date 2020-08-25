x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Toledo police respond to shooting scene in west Toledo

One person was hospitalized, though their condition is unknown at this time. Police have cleared the scene.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after police responded to the scene of shooting in an apartment complex in west Toledo Monday night. 

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Timbercreek Drive around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

The person's condition is unknown at this time. 

Police have cleared the scene and say there is no risk of danger to the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

MORE ON WTOL:

Toledo police chief addresses crime in the Glass City

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after man was found shot in the backyard of a west Toledo home

Search ends at Swan Creek Metropark as potential homicide suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound