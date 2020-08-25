Toledo police respond to shooting scene in west Toledo

One person was hospitalized, though their condition is unknown at this time. Police have cleared the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after police responded to the scene of shooting in an apartment complex in west Toledo Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Timbercreek Drive around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have cleared the scene and say there is no risk of danger to the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.