TOLEDO, Ohio — While most people had the day off to celebrate Christmas, Toledo police officers were out making their rounds on Wednesday to keep everyone safe.

These officers also have families at home who want to celebrate the season. But, Sgt. Paul Davis said they're not taking the day off because it's their duty to the community to be the eyes and ears on the road.

"We're out patrolling the streets, responding to calls, making our presence known in the community, letting them know we're out here and trying to keep everyone safe," Sgt. Davis said.

This is Davis's sixth year on the force. Out of those, he said he has worked most Christmases. Even though he has his own family at home waiting for him, he doesn't complain.

"Family is really big to my wife. That is definitely something that she had to adjust to. I would say at this point, she's use to it. And, it's not all bad. I work afternoon shift so from morning until 1 p.m. I was at home with her and the rest of the family enjoying Christmas," Davis said.

As a family man himself, Davis knows someone has to be out here staying vigilant in the community. He said it's his duty, whether it's a holiday or not.

"The end goal on Christmas is really the same end goal that we have everyday; that's to show up to work, serve the community, make sure people are safe and to go home safe. So, nothing really changes because it's Christmas. We still have a job to do and we're gonna show up and we're gonna do that job," Davis said.

But, something that does change during this time of year is the likelihood of sipping on a few cocktails.

"Obviously on holidays people are off and, you know, may be more prone to consume some adult beverages and I would just encourage those people to not drive. But, we are definitely gonna be out and be vigilant and make sure those people are not out driving," Davis said.

Not many stops were made that night, but in the eyes of Toledo police, that's not a bad thing.

"Really just enjoy being with your family and friends and know that Toledo police are at work during these holidays. And we're here for you, we're here to serve you. And make sure that you're able to enjoy this time with your friends and family safely," Davis said.

TPD officers also want to remind you that if you see something, say something. Davis said they can do their job much more effectively when things are reported.

