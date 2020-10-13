Toledo police officers step into photoshoot of high school senior who lost dad

Noah Dressel's father died in the line of duty, so the officers made his senior tradition unforgettable.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Noah is a high school senior. He plans to graduate in 2021.

Like most seniors, Noah is taking some senior photos to commemorate the occasion. But someone is missing from his special moment.

"It was my dad’s sweatshirt. He wore it when he was working, and I got it now," Noah said looking at the black shirt he was wearing. Emblazoned on the front are the letters "POLICE S.E.D." It stands for "special enforcement division," the vice unit that Noah's father worked.

Noah Dressel’s father was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2007. Keith Dressel was a Toledo police detective.

“I feel like he was robbed," Noah's mother, Danielle Dressel said, looking at her son.

Knowing her son wouldn’t have his father to stand beside him his senior photos, Noah’s mom put out a call on social media.

“I got very emotional when I asked just for a few officers on Facebook, and I got a tremendous amount of people saying they would be here. It was very emotional. Very, uh, bittersweet," Danielle said.

Just over 60 officers stepped up to fill the void for their brother in blue.

“We’re all family. And the fact that he’s not here, we want to not necessarily fill his shoes but step in and be there where we can because we are a family. It means a lot to each and every one of us and that’s why we’re here," Sgt. Jamal Owens explained.

Noah is a 17-year-old of a few words, but the moment sways this stoic teenager.

“It meant a lot knowing that many...everyone he worked with… still cares, you know. The support from everybody," Noah said.

When asked if this moment will hit him later one, Noah paused. "I'm sure it probably will when I'm lying in bed later," he said.

“Noah’s always been one to never talk about his feelings," Danielle said. "He internalizes a lot, and he holds everything in, which is very upsetting for me and scary, but I know he’s got a large support group, and moments like this...helps him.”

Not only did Keith Dressel's colleagues stand in his son's senior photo, but also members of TPD's K9 unit and SWAT team.

“I think Keith is watching, and I think he’s very proud of his brothers and sisters in blue," Danielle said. "It makes me super proud, and I think Keith wouldn’t expect any less than what has happened."

What’s next for Noah? Well, he plans to wear more than just his dad’s sweatshirt.

“I know I want to become a cop like my dad," Noah said. "That’s my ultimate plan, I’m not too sure what I’m going to do before then.”

A detective’s legacy has found a home at this senior's photo-shoot.