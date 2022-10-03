Toledo police officer kills homeless person's dog after it was "lunging at officer's knees"

TPD attempted to make contact with those in a residence on Fredonia Ave. when a dog emerged from the residence and charged at one of the officers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer shot and killed a homeless person's dog Saturday evening in north Toledo.

Police were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a burglary in the 1800 block of Homer Avenue in north Toledo.

While on scene, officers attempted to make contact with those in a residence one block over on Fredonia Ave. when a dog emerged from the residence and charged aggressively at one of the officers, lunging at her knees, a Toledo Police Department report said.

The officer then unholstered her firearm and discharged one round, striking and fatally wounding the dog, police said..

The owner of the dog, Kevin Soll, 47, was present on scene.

The officer was not injured.

Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.

More local headlines from WTOL 11