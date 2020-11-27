Toledo police mourn loss of officer described as 'friend and teacher to everyone'

Officer Kevin Dumas, 46, died suddenly on Thanksgiving morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of the Toledo Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, as they acknowledged the death of Officer Kevin Dumas on their social media pages on Friday.

Dumas, 46, described as "a friend and teacher to everyone," died suddenly on Thanksgiving morning.

Dumas was a member of SWAT and also served as an instructor for new recruits.

The statement from the department read:

"There are no words to express the incredible sadness we feel as we announce the unexpected passing of Officer Kevin Dumas.

"There would not be enough space here to speak on his accolades and achievements, but also the kind, loving, and dedicated person he was.

"Officer Dumas was a friend and teacher to everyone. He will be sorely missed."

Photos released by the department include Dumas in rappelling gear while attired in a Batman costume for the annual Halloween rappel down the side of ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital.