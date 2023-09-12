Toledo police officer injured breaking up bar fight

The officer suffered minor injuries and did not need treatment, TPD said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police Department officer was injured early Tuesday when officers were called for a fight in bar.

Officers were called to the Bier Stube along Monroe Street shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday.

After police arrived and were waiting for Toledo Fire and Rescue Department to also respond, the suspect in the fight at the bar began fighting with officers, according a report from Toledo police.

Officer Andrew Yarnell suffered minor injuries to his right hand. He will remain on duty and is not expected to miss any work, according to the police report.

The suspect, Christopher Martinez, 23, of Sylvania, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The nature and extent of his injuries was not known Tuesday.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.