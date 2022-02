The occupant of the home covered the floor with oil and the officer slipped and fell upon entry.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured Tuesday after he slipped entering a booby trapped home.

Officer Greg Smith was assisting on a safety check in the 1600 block of Park Ridge Lane about 2 p.m. As he entered the home, he slipped and fell to the ground due to the floor being covered in oil.

The officer felt discomfort in his lower back and is monitoring his injury, according to a police report.