Toledo Police Officer gives Chick-Fil-A to homeless

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was just another day at work for Toledo Police Officer Justin Siminiak, another day where he was looking forward to his lunch.

“I was given a $10 gift card to Chick-Fil-A. Figured it sounded good for lunch,” Siminiak explained.



As he made his way into the parking lot, he noticed a group of homeless people on the corner of west Sylvania and Talmage.

A bystander captured a photo of officer Siminiak handing out Chick-Fil-A to a woman on the corner.

“It was nice that we had positive interaction where they weren't mad at me, telling them they had to leave or something. It was 'just here's some food have a good day,'” said Siminiak.



It's no secret the Toledo Police Department has had a tough summer. With the murder of Officer Anthony Dia, officers are really taking things day by day.

But what started in a Chick-Fil A drive-thru, quickly became a direct inspiration of Officer Dia’s legacy.

“It kind of resonated with me, at Officer Dia's funeral. They said pay good deeds forward and stuff like that. It was just something I wanted to do,” said Siminiak.



Officer Siminiak had no idea someone took his picture until his wife showed it to him spreading all over Facebook.

Regardless, he hopes his small act of kindness resonates with others to pay it forward and realize police officers are here for their community.