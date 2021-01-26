LATEST UPDATES: Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker being honored and laid to rest Tuesday

Killed in the line of duty Jan. 18, Stalker is being remembered, honored and mourned by loved ones, brothers and sisters in blue, Toledo-area community and beyond.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This story will be continuously updated before and during Tuesday's memorial service for TPD Officer Brandon Stalker. Refresh this story for the latest.

Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, killed in the line of duty on Jan. 18, is being remembered, honored and mourned by his loved ones, brothers and sisters in blue, the Toledo-area community and beyond on Tuesday.

Stalker, 24, was shot and killed in the line of duty last week while working perimeter security at a standoff in central Toledo.

Stalker is the second Toledo police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in the last year. Officer Anthony Dia was killed by a gunman on July 4, 2020.

As it was after Dia's murder, support for Officer Stalker's family and his fellow police officers has been in full force in the days following the tragic shooting, even from people who never knew the 24-year-old.

ROAD CLOSURES FOR OFFICER STALKER FUNERAL

Police say road closures will begin early on Tuesday, around 6 a.m. and will continue into late afternoon. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays and detours. The department is thanking residents for their understanding in advance.

WHERE TO LINE UP FOR TPD OFFICER STALKER'S FUNERAL AND PROCESSION ROUTE

The funeral to honor Officer Stalker will be on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at Savage Arena. It will be open to the Stalker family, friends and law enforcement only.

If you want to show your support, you can begin to line the route at noon:

The procession route for Officer Brandon Stalker is pictured below. Road closures will begin around 6 am and continue into the late afternoon. Please expect delays and we thank you for your understanding. If you want to show your support, please begin to line the route at 12 pm. pic.twitter.com/Niv823tPD0 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 25, 2021

HOW TO DONATE TO OFFICER STALKER'S FAMILY

The Toledo Police Department released the following information regarding financial donations for the family:

"We at the Toledo Police Department thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the kind words we have received. Officer Stalker leaves behind a loving fiancée and two children: aged 7 years-old and 3 months old.

"We have received many inquires about financial donations. The Toledo Police Federal Credit Union has opened an account in Officer Stalker's name. 100% of the donations will go to his family.

The address to the Credit Union is:

TPFCU

ATTN: Officer Brandon Stalker Memorial Account

4280 Heatherdowns Blvd.,

Toledo, Ohio 43614