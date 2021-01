Nico is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd. He is a Dual Purpose/Explosives (bomb-sniffing) K9 and will be working with Sgt. Taylor.

According to the American Kennel Club, Dutch Shepherds are known to be lively, athletic, alert, and intelligent.

Because its original duties were to keep sheep in line, the breed has the stamina to run all day. They're also known for having a mind of their own.