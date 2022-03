Sakoya Sykes walked out of Chase STEMM Academy Monday before noon and did not return home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a girl who left school Monday and did not return home.

Sakoya Sykes, 13, walked out of Chase STEMM Academy on Bassett Street about 11:20 a.m., according to a police report. Little information was given about her possible whereabouts.

Police searched the area, but were not able to locate the teen.

She was last seen wearing ripped black jeans and a green shirt with a gold design. If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.