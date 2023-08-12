Toledo police: Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle Saturday

Toledo police say the man was thrown from his bike into a tree on N. Summit St. near Galena early on Saturday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in north Toledo early on Saturday morning.

According to a Toledo police accident report, the man was driving north on Summit Street near Galena near Riverside Park around 4:45 a.m. when he went off the side of the road.

Police say the man was thrown from his motorcycle and struck a tree, killing him.

The victim’s name and age are unknown at this time.

It’s unknown if they were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Toledo police are continuing to investigate the crash.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.