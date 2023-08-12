x
Toledo police: Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle Saturday

Toledo police say the man was thrown from his bike into a tree on N. Summit St. near Galena early on Saturday morning.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in north Toledo early on Saturday morning.

According to a Toledo police accident report, the man was driving north on Summit Street near Galena near Riverside Park around 4:45 a.m. when he went off the side of the road.

Police say the man was thrown from his motorcycle and struck a tree, killing him.

The victim’s name and age are unknown at this time.

It’s unknown if they were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Toledo police are continuing to investigate the crash.

