TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police want to reach a greater audience using social media in order to shine light on missing persons' cases that haven't been solved yet.

Lt. Kellie Lenhardt with Toledo Police said this is something they have been looking to create for some time.

They believe that by getting this information out on social media, more people will see it and could possibly lead to information they didn't have before.

The campaign works with Toledo police posting about a missing person on the day they were reported last seen on their Facebook page.

Toledo Police Department One of Toledo Police's Social Media goals in 2020 is to highlight an... d bring public attention to long-term missing people. These people have been missing for longer than one year. The missing people will be posted on the anniversary of the date that they were reported missing.

The idea is the post will get shared and seen so they can potentially solve new cases.

Lenhardt said they will be posting all the information they have on the person and a picture if one is available.

"These missing people, some of them date back into the 80s, so social media wasn't even invented then. So, it's a new way to bring to light old cases," Lt. Kellie Lenhardtn said,

A long-term missing person is considered anyone missing for more than a year.

