Jane Ochoa, 74, was last seen Thursday in the 4200 block of Secor Road. She has early-stage dementia. If you've seen her, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for your help tonight in locating a woman with early-stage dementia who went missing Thursday night.

Jane Ochoa, 74, was last seen in the 4200 block of Secor Road in west Toledo at 8:50 p.m. wearing a red shirt and black pants. Jane was driving a blue 2013 Ford Edge with Ohio plate DGQ1288.

Jane is 5' tall and weighs 95 lbs.

She has early-stage dementia, according to TPD.

If you've seen Jane, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.