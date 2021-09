Police say the woman is a family friend of the children and their last known location was the Imagination Station on Friday.

Police say the last known location of 9-year-old Trinity Williams, 3-year-old Destiny Jackson and 27-year-old Deasia Williams was the Imagination Station.

Police say Deasia is a family friend of Trinity and Destiny and drives a white Dodge Journey.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you have any information.