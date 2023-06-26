MISSING: Police looking for 2-year-old last seen in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a missing 2-year-old from west Toledo.
The 2-year-old is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, peach pants and pink shoes.
The mother of the child reported the girl missing to officers on Sunday at 10:52 a.m. from the area of Wayman Palmer Drive near Douglas Road, and said the girl was in the custody of her father, according to reports. She expressed a custody order is not currently in place and she has not heard from her daughter or the father for at least two days prior to the report.
An investigation is underway. Investigators are continuing to search all known locations.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
