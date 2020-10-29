Toledo police looking for missing 13-year-old

13-year-old Noah Branum is missing from west Toledo. He was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt and black sweatpants.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help looking for missing 13-year-old Noah Branum.

He is missing from the Laskey Road with Secor Road area in west Toledo.

Police say he is 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt and black sweatpants.

If you have seen him, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.