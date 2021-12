Jayliana Burrus, 12, is 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is missing from the West Woodruff Avenue area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a missing juvenile from central Toledo.

She was last seen wearing gray Crocs, blue jeans, blue shirt and gray jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.