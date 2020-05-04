TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are searching for another missing juvenile on Sunday.

Police say 12-year-old Sarah Elwardany is missing from the 1600 block of Longwood in west Toledo.

Longwood is near Dorr St. and N. Reynolds Rd.

Sarah was last seen wearing burgundy pajamas and snow boots.

She has blonde hair and hazel eyes, is 5’3” tall and weighs 120 lbs.

If you see Sarah you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-111.

On Saturday, two Toledo juveniles also went missing but both were found safe.

