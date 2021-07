Missing Juvenile: Marley Loera, age 13, is missing from the 6100 block of NorthTowne Ct. Marley is 5’8” and 130 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing gray shorts and a blue hoodie. If you have seen Marley, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/hyYBp0AsFB