TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for missing 13-year-old Isaiah Holt.

Police say Isaiah is missing from 3700 Jackman.

He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, blue and white Detroit Tigers coat, jeans and white shoes.

Isaiah is 5'3" and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.