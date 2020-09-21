Toledo Police launch recruiting campaign

TPD is looking to fill a 31-person police class slated for Aug. 2021.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has launched a recruiting campaign to fill a 31-person police class slated for Aug. 2021.

TPD says they are looking to hiring a qualified group of applicants who represent the diverse culture and hardworking nature of the city of Toledo.

Toledo police offer paid academy training, health insurance, paid vacation, and more.

The National Testing Network is testing all potential candidates with a testing period that opens Oct. 1 and is scheduled to close on Dec. 31. The testing is in-person but can be done online with proper equipment.

After passing the test, applicants will be required to pass a stringent background investigation, a psychological examination and a physical fitness test.

Sgt. Kurjan, Officer McLendon, and Officer Bates compose the Temporary Recruiting Team. The team will be making appearances throughout the city and are available to answer any questions regarding the position of Toledo Police Officer.

The new class would begin in October of this year. Interested candidates should fill out an interest card on the Toledo Police hiring website as soon as possible.

You are encouraged to apply if you are a person with a desire to serve the community, motivated to keep Toledo citizens safe and dedicated to upholding the values of the Toledo Police Department.